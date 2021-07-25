In this report, the Global 3D-Printed Composites Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 3D-Printed Composites Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

3D printing or additive manufacturing is a process of making three dimensional solid objects from a digital file. While 3D-Printed Composites is a very important 3D printing material, mainly used in aerospace and automotive.

3D-Printed Composites industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Stratasys, 3D Systems, EOS, 3Dynamic Systems, Arevo Labs and 3DXTECH. The production of 3D-Printed Composites increased to 1477 MT in 2017 from 212 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 47%.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 92.5% of the global consumption volume in total.

Carbon fiber is the primary opportunity in composite thermoplastic pellets. However, glass fiber composite filaments and pellets are also expected to grow significantly in terms of use. Other materials such as Nano ceramics and Aramid fibers are also expected to play a minor role in the composite AM landscape. Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) may also have a niche role to play here.

The global 3D-Printed Composites market is valued at 63 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3D Systems Corporation

EOS

Arevo Labs

Markforged

3Dynamic Systems

Stratasys

Cosine Additive

Fortify

Techmer PM

3DXTECH

Mankati

Esun

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Medical

Consumer Goods

Other

