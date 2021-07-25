Global Ammunition Industry Depth Survey 2019
In this report, the Global Ammunition Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ammunition Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Ammunition is the material fired, scattered, dropped or detonated from any weapon. Ammunition is both expendable weapons (e.g., bombs, missiles, grenades, land mines) and the component parts of other weapons that create the effect on a target (e.g., bullets and warheads). Nearly all mechanical weapons require some form of ammunition to operate.
USA and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 47.88% of the global consumption volume in total.
Ammunition has three types, which include small caliber ammunition, medium caliber ammunition and large caliber ammunition. And each type has application industries relatively. With increasing demand of defence and military, the downstream application industries will need more ammunition. So, ammunition has a huge market potential in the future.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents increasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Ammunition market is valued at 9590 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Ammunition volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ammunition market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Orbital Atk
Vista Outdoors
Rosoboronexport
Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition)
Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG)
FN Herstal
Nammo
Nexter
BAE Systems
Poongsan Defense
IMI (Israel Military Industries)
General Dynamics
Day & Zimmermann
Rheinmetall Defence
Finmeccanica
Bazalt
Zavod Plastmass
National Presto
China North Industries Corp (NORINCO)
CSGC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Small Caliber Ammunition
Medium Caliber Ammunition
Large Caliber Ammunition
Segment by Application
Military
Law Enforcement
Civilian
