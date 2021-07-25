Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Anti-stripping agents are often overlooked when boosting the performance of asphalt. It is added to asphalt to increase the occurrence and strength of asphalt-aggregate adhesion
The technical barriers of Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Europe and USA. The key companies in Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market include. ArrMaz, Ingevity, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Cargill. In 2017, the demand for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents in all regions is leveling off. The demand for these products will grow steadily.
Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents are widely used in roads, pavements, airfields, and parking lots made of asphalt and others. In 2017, Hot Mix Asphalt consumption occupy more than 82.54% of total amount. In recent years, North America has become the largest world market for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents, surpassing Europe and China. North America is the leading footwear producer in the world, followed by Europe. Therefore, increasing demand for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents is expected to support the growth over forecast period. Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents industry will usher in a stable growth space.
The global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 190 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ArrMaz
Ingevity
Dow Chemical
Evonik
Cargill
DuPont
Arkema
Akzo Nobel
Pre Tech
Macismo
LT Special Road
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Amine Anti-Stripping Agent
Amine-free Anti-stripping Agent
Segment by Application
Warm Mix Asphalt
Hot Mix Asphalt
Cold Mix Asphalt
