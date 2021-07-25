In this report, the Global Back Grinding Tapes Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Back Grinding Tapes Development Overview 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-back-grinding-tapes-development-overview-2019



BGT(Backside Grinding Tape) is used to protect the wafer surface during back grinding after the IC is formed on the wafer. Attached on the circuit surface, it prevents damages to the circuit surface and pollutions to the wafer surface and improves the grinding accuracy of the wafer. Especially, it can perfectly protect the wafer pattern surface and the chip during the manufacturing process with its excellent physical and chemical properties. With developments of jumbo-sized and thinned wafer and high-bumped wafer, the function required to the BG tape are (1) low contamination levels, (2) highly close contact to wafer-, and (3) easiness of peeling.

At present, the Back Grinding Tapes industry is generally at a more advanced level in Japan, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. Meanwhile, Japan companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

There are major two classification of Back Grinding Tapes in this report, UV Type BGT, Non-UV Type BGT. Globally, the production value share of each type of Back Grinding Tapes is 40.46% and 59.54% in 2017.

The global Back Grinding Tapes market is valued at 170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Back Grinding Tapes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Back Grinding Tapes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

Nitto

LINTEC

Furukawa Electric

Denka

D&X

AI Technology

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

UV Type

Non-UV Type

Segment by Application

Standard

Standard Thin Die

(S)DBG(GAL)

Bump

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-back-grinding-tapes-development-overview-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com