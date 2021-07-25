In this report, the Global Blu-ray Players Industry Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Blu-ray Players Industry Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A stand-alone unit that plays Blu-ray and DVD movie discs. It also plays music from CDs, and newer models have built-in Netflix support, as well as access to other streaming services. A “Blu-ray player” is an input source for a TV or home theater.

Physical Blu-ray discs are still considered one of the best options for enjoying HD content that also supports HDR and Dolby surround sound. The majority of consumers, especially in the developed markets, are increasingly turning to UHD Blu-ray players to access movie and TV show content.

Major factors driving the growth of blu-ray players market is the increasing demand for high quality digital entertainment and changing consumer preferences about the choice of video content. Due to growing digital urbanization, blu-ray players market is growing rapidly and has given a new definition to digital entertainment.

The global Blu-ray Players market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Blu-ray Players volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blu-ray Players market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cambridge Audio

Panasonic Corporation

Philips

Seiki Digital

Magnavox

Toshiba

Hualu

Sony Corporation

Samsung Group

LG Electronics Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

HFPA Type

AVCHD Type

3D Type

Ultra HD Type

Segment by Application

Cinema

Consumer Electronics

Automobiles

Others

