In this report, the Global Body Wearable Camera Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Body Wearable Camera Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wearable cameras offer both the convenience of hands-free operation and the incomparable experience of a first-person perspective. Because they are body-worn, however, they also have demanding engineering requirements.

These devices must be lightweight, operate for hours on a single charge, and generate crisp, clean imagery in a variety of challenging scenarios.

The global Body Wearable Camera market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Body Wearable Camera volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Body Wearable Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Digital Ally

VIEVU

Reveal

Safety Innovations

Panasonic

Pinnacle Response

PRO-VISION Video Systems

Shenzhen AEE Technology

Safety Vision LLC

GoPro(Intrensic)

Transcend Information

Wolfcom Enterprises

Veho(MUVI)

Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology

Pannin Technologies

MaxSur

Ambarella

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Recording Type

Recording and Live Streaming Type

Segment by Application

Local Police

Special Law Enforcement Agencies

Civil Usage

