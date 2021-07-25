Global Body Worn Camera Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025
Global Body Worn Camera Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Body Worn Camera is a wearable audio, video, or photographic recording system.
The major driving factor is that it can be used by military forces for training purposes and also can be used by special law enforcement agencies. Body worn cameras helps to provide evidence in cases of domestic violence. During accidents, it helps in improving evidence collection.
The global Body Worn Camera market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Body Worn Camera volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Body Worn Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Pinnacle Response Ltd.
PRO-VISION
Transcend Information, Inc
Wolfcom Enterprises
Veho (MUVI)
10-8 Video Systems LLC
Shenzhen AEE Technology Co. Ltd.
Safety Vision LLC
GoPro-Intrensic
Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology Co. Ltd.
Pannin Technologies
Digital Ally
VIEVU
Reveal
Safety Innovations
Panasonic
PRO-VISION Video Systems
MaxSur
TASER International
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Recording Type
Live Streaming Type
Segment by Application
Law Enforcement Agencies
Civil Usage
