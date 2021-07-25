Global C6-C10 Fatty Alcohol Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025
In this report, the Global C6-C10 Fatty Alcohol Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global C6-C10 Fatty Alcohol Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
C6-C10 Fatty Alcohol is a small part compared with the higher grade fatty alcohol type because the downstream application of 1-octanol is much smaller thanC12-C14 and C16-C20 alcohol.
It is mainly used in the fields of cosmetic and personal care, plasticizers and chemical intermediate. The most mature areas are surfactants and plasticizers. In the field of plasticizers, his toxicity limited his use, and because of the large number of substitutes in the field of plasticizers, it has limited its wide application. As for the applications, among various fields, consumption volume from cosmetic and personal care is the largest.
The global C6-C10 Fatty Alcohol market is valued at 200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 340 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on C6-C10 Fatty Alcohol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall C6-C10 Fatty Alcohol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kao Chem
Ecogreen Oleo
KLK Oleo
Emery
PTTGC
Sasol
Basf
P&G Chem
Musim Mas
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Short Chain
Long Chain
Others
Segment by Application
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Plasticizers
Chemical Intermediate
Others
