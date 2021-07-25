Global Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell Industry Analysis Report 2019
In this report, the Global Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell means that the calcium carbonate is produced from oyster shell. Oyster shells are derived from marine source, consisting of Calcium, Magnesium, Silica which are essentially required by the body.
Calcium carbonate from oyster shell means that calcium carbonate is produced through oyster shell. The main content of oyster shell is calcium carbonate. Oyster shell can be sourced easily, however, the lead contained in oyster shell has been a key issue during the development of calcium carbonate.
As for the application, calcium carbonate from oyster shell is used in pharmaceutical industry, food industry and so on. There is no doubt that food industry owns the largest application share, which was 47.79% in 2016, followed by pharmaceutical industry with 32.37% market share
Global production of oyster shell calcium carbonate reached to 3149 MT in 2016, from 2743 MT in 2012. India is the largest production base of oyster shell calcium carbonate, which accounted for 36.81% share globally in 2016. USA is the follower, with 1105 MT produced.
The global Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell market is valued at 4 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Huber Materials
Nutri Granulations
The Wright Group
ERIE
Dr. Behr
Sudeep Pharma
Caltron
Penglai Marine Bio-tech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Pharma Grade
Food Grade
Other
Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical Industry
Food Industry
Personal Care Industry
Other
