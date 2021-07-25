Global Card Connector Industry Analysis Report 2019
In this report, the Global Card Connector Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Card Connector Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Card Connector usually includes connectors for standard PCMCIA for PCs, CF complete with header, ejector, push-push type SD, and SIM connectors.
Card connectors are widely adopted by the electronic appliances industry. Also, the SD memory card has become the most popular form of memory card connector. Nowadays, electronic devices such as digital cameras and smart phones among others require large capacity to store data. For example, a memory card connector is used for data transmission from an electronic device to a memory card.
The global Card Connector market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Card Connector volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Card Connector market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
TE Connectivity Ltd
Molex Incorporated
The 3M Company
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc
Amphenol Corporation
CW Industries
Kycon, Inc
Eaton Corporation Plc
Cinch Connectivity Solutions
HARTING Technology Group
Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd
Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.
AVX Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PC Card
Memory Card
Edge Card
Others
Segment by Application
Consumer Durables
Electronic Appliances
Mechanical Appliances
