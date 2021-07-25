Global Clear Brine Fluids Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR 3.1% over the Forecast Period 2019-2029

The global clear brine fluids market is estimated to reach $840 million in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR 3.1% over the forecast period from 2019-2029. The ever increasing demand for energy from various end-use sectors across the globe is fueling the demand for clear brine fluids market. The steep demand for clear brine liquids follows the emphasis on the growth of deep-sea resources, the steady attempts of the different developing nations to achieve energy security, the execution of horizontal drilling, and the increase in the amount of operations related to oil drilling are some of the main variables driving the world market for clear brine liquids. Price fluctuations of raw materials, availability of such raw materials, and changing government policies regarding the trade; are some of the factors may affect the market growth in the coming years.

The zinc calcium bromide segment held the largest value share by product in the global clear brine fluids market in 2018 and is estimated to be the largest segment in the forecast period as well. Zinc/calcium bromide is a two salt (CaBr2 ZnBr2) clear, solids-free brine fluid of 19.2 lbs/gal density used in completion fluids. It is used in completion liquids and provides the following characteristics and advantages: it is non-detrimental to the formation, it is thermally and chemically stable, and it can be mixed with other bromide and chloride alternatives.

The overall market is divided into various region including North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East & Africa. North America region is estimated to be the largest consumer of clear brine fluids in 2018 with a share of more than 55% due to the presence of leading manufacturers of clear brine fluids, increasing oil drilling activities, and encouraged to get energy security. APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region owing to increasing demand of clear brine fluids from developing nations such as China and India.

The comprehensive report offers market estimation and forecast for the period ranging 2019–2029 for leading national markets and the rest of the world. Moreover, the report contains dedicated leading companies covering 10 leading producers in the field of clear brine fluids.

The clear Brine Fluids Market 2019-2029 report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the clear brine fluids industry.

