Global Concrete Dams Market Research and Forecast 2019

This report studies the Concrete Dams market. The key raw materials for concrete dams are concrete itself and steel reinforcement. Design of a concrete dam depends on the purpose of the dam and the configuration of the site where it will be built. The concrete gravity dam has weight as its strength. A cross section of this dam looks like a triangle, and the wide base is about three-fourths of the height of the dam. Water in the reservoir upstream of the dam pushes horizontally against the dam, and the weight of the gravity dam pushes downward to counteract the water pressure. The concrete buttress dam also uses its weight to resist the water force. However, it is narrower and has buttresses at the base or toe of the dam on the downstream side. These buttresses may be narrow walls extending out from the face of the dam, much like the “flying buttresses” supporting cathedral walls or a single buttress rather like a short dam may be built along the width of the toe of the dam.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Concrete Dams, including gravity dam, buttress dam and arch dam. And gravity dam is the main type for Concrete Dams, and the gravity dam reached a sales value of approximately 2534.92 M USD in 2017, with 67.08% of global sales value.

Concrete Dams technology is not much mature now, and new enterprises can’t surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The global Concrete Dams market is valued at 3780 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4530 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Concrete Dams volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concrete Dams market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

China Three Gorges Corporation

WAPDA

POWERCHINA

Kalehan Energy Generation

Salini Impregilo

Iran Water and Power Resources Development Co.

Khatam-al-Anbiya (KAA)

UJVNL

Sabir Co.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Roller Compacted Concrete Dam

Normal Concrete Dam

Prefabricated Concrete Dam

Segment by Application

Stonemasonry

Massive Head Buttress Dam

Arch Dam,

