Global Deoxyguanosine Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Deoxyguanosine Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Deoxyguanosine Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-deoxyguanosine-industry-analysis-and-trends-forecast-to-2025
Deoxyguanosine is composed of the purine nucleobase guanine linked by its N9 nitrogen to the C1 carbon of deoxyribose. It is similar to guanosine, but with one hydroxyl group removed from the 2′ position of the ribose sugar (making it deoxyribose). If a phosphate group is attached at the 5′ position, it becomes deoxyguanosine monophosphate.
As for the application, deoxyguanosine is used in the pharmaceutical industry, R&D and so on. There is no doubt that pharmaceutical industry owns the largest application share, which was 65.89% in 2016, followed by scientific R & D with 26.10% market share.
Global production of deoxyguanosine reached to 1576 kg in 2016, increasing from 1015 in 2012. As for consumption, India is the largest consumer, whose consumption volume was 807 kg in 2016. The whole deoxyguanosine market is small and quietly calm at the moment.
The global Deoxyguanosine market is valued at 2 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Deoxyguanosine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Deoxyguanosine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nantong Qiuzhiyou Bioscience&biotechnology
Tuoxin Group
Ribio
Hongene Biotechnology
Wuhu Huaren Science and Technology
Hubei Yuancheng Saichuang Technology
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Deoxyguanosine Anhydrate
Deoxyguanosine Monohydrate
Segment by Application
Intermediate
Scientific R &D
Other
