In this report, the Global Desiccant Wheel Competition Situation 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Desiccant Wheel Competition Situation 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A desiccant wheel is very similar to a thermal wheel, but with a coating applied for the sole purpose of dehumidifying, or “drying”, the air stream. The desiccant is normally silica gel. As the wheel turns, the desiccant passes alternately through the incoming air, where the moisture is adsorbed, and through a “regenerating” zone, where the desiccant is dried and the moisture expelled. The wheel continues to rotate, and the adsorbent process is repeated. Regeneration is normally carried out by the use of a heating coil, such as a water or steam coil, or a direct-fired gas burner.

Although the market competition of desiccant wheel is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of desiccant wheel and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The global Desiccant Wheel market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Desiccant Wheel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Desiccant Wheel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Seibu Giken

Proflute

Trane

FläktGroup SEMCO

Airxchange

NovelAire

NICHIAS Corporation

Rotor Source

DRI

Puressci

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Silica Gel

Molecular Sieve

Other

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Food Industries

Chemical Industry

Electronics

Other

