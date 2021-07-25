In this report, the Global Distilled Monoglyceride Market Analysis Report, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Distilled Monoglyceride Market Analysis Report, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Monoglycerides are a class of glycerides which are composed of a molecule of glycerol linked to a fatty acid via an ester bond. Distilled monoglyceride is mainly made from sunflower, rapeseed, palm or soya bean oil.

Global production of distilled monoglycerid is 411 K MT in 2017, increased from 315.3 K MT in 2013. Since one of the key raw materials is palm oil, some manufacturers locate their plants in Malaysia. China is the largest base of distilled monoglycerid globally with the share of 34.57% in 2017, followed by Europe with 24.59% share.

When refers to the consumption, China is also the largest one and contributed 35.42% share in the consumption market in 2017.

The global Distilled Monoglyceride market is valued at 530 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 740 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Distilled Monoglyceride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Distilled Monoglyceride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Danisco

Kerry

Riken Vitamin

Palsgaard

Corbion

Kevin Food

Guangzhou Cardlo Biochemical

BASF

Guangzhou Jialishi Food

Kao Chemicals

Hangzhou Fuchun Food Additive

Wilmar International

ZTCC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Frozen Desserts

Plastics

Other

