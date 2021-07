Global Drones Market By Region, By Country (2019 Edition)- Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) | AeroVironment, Lockheed Martin, SZ DJI, Parrot SA, YUNEEC, Autel Robotics, Insitu inc., Aeryon Labs, Delair, Nothrop Grupman

The report titled “Global Drones Market: Analysis By Type (Rotary Wing, Fixed Wing, Hybrid), By Application (Surveying, Agriculture, Mining, Construction, Entertainment, Others), End User (Military, Commercial, Consumer); By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K, France, Russia, China, Australia, India)” has covered and analysed the potential of drone market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the drone market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe along with drone sales forecast analysis.

According to Publisher research report “Global Drones Market: Analysis By Type (Rotary Wing, Fixed Wing, Hybrid), By Application (Surveying, Agriculture, Mining, Construction, Entertainment, Others), End User (Military, Commercial, Consumer); By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K, France, Russia, China, Australia, India)”, the Drones market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 43% during 2019 – 2024.

Over the recent years, Drone market has been witnessing growth on account of several driving factors including growing prevalence of drones in commercial sector like agriculture, construction, etc. Moreover, there has been an increasing application of drones in surveying, aerial photography, oil and gas pipeline monitoring and similar infrastructure inspection etc. Moreover, favorable regulatory environment, increasing adoption for commercial applications coupled with growing investments by different venture capitalist in the UAV space which are encouraging technology start-ups to explore opportunities in new applications are some of the prominent factors fuelling the growth of market.

In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of drone type. By drone type, the military and defence combinations are predicted to hold their dominant position in the market, especially Israeli & Chinese drones are expected to give more options to the market. Amongst the regions, Americas accounts for the largest regional share in the global drone market in 2018.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of drone market. The report analyses the Drone Market by Drone Type (Rotary Wings Drones, Fixed Wings Drones & Hybrid Drones). The report analyses the drone market, By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K, France, Russia, China, Australia & India) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Scope of the Report

Global Drones Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

– Drones Market- Size, Growth, Forecast

– Analysis by Drone Type – Rotary Wings Drones, Fixed Wings Drones & Hybrid Drones

– Analysis By Application – Surveying, Agriculture, Mining, Construction, Entertainment, Others

Regional Drones Market -Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

– Drones Market- Size, Growth, Forecast

– Analysis by Drone Type – Rotary Wings Drones, Fixed Wings Drones & Hybrid Drones

– Analysis By Application – Surveying, Agriculture, Mining, Construction, Entertainment, Others

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, U.K, France, Russia, Australia, China & India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

– Drones Market- Size, Growth, Forecast

– Analysis by Drone Type – Rotary Wings Drones, Fixed Wings Drones & Hybrid Drones

– Analysis By Application – Surveying, Agriculture, Mining, Construction, Entertainment, Others

Other Report Highlights

– Product Sales Forecast.

– Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

– Market Trends.

– Porter Five Forces Analysis.

– SWOT Analysis.

– Company Analysis – AeroVironment, Lockheed Martin, SZ DJI, Parrot SA, YUNEEC, Autel Robotics, Insitu inc., Aeryon Labs, Delair, Nothrop Grupman, Krossblade.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

