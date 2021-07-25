Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia (FM) is produced by smelting of calcined magnesia in electric arc furnaces at above 3000°C. Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia is considered to be one of the best thermal and electrical insulators with high density, high purity and large crystals.
According to QYR’s analysts, the concentration of Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia industry is relatively high. The top 8 companies accounted for about 85% production volume market share in 2017. The major production regions mainly locate in NA and Europe. And the major manufacturers are included Imerys Fused Minerals, Industrias Penoles, Tateho, Kumas Manyezit Sanayi A.S., Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group, Haicheng Magnesite, Magnezit Group, .GRECIAN MAGNESITE.
There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia market will become more intense. This is the end of Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia report.
The global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia market is valued at 210 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Imerys Fused Minerals
Industrias Penoles
Tateho
Kumas Manyezit Sanayi A.S.
Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group
Haicheng Magnesite
Magnezit Group
GRECIAN MAGNESITE
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
FM 97
FM 96
FM 90
Segment by Application
High Temperature Products
Medium Temperature Products
Low Temperature Products
