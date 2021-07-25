Global Electronic Paper Display Development Overview 2019
In this report, the Global Electronic Paper Display Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electronic Paper Display Development Overview 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electronic paper display presents itself as a practical fusion of physics, chemistry, and electronics. The ink utilized in this display technology is termed as e-ink, with chemical composition similar to the pigment used in conventional printing industry. Instead of being deposited on paper, this ink takes the form of tiny capsules (about the diameter of the human hair sandwiched between two electrodes) to produce a monochrome result or sometimes a result with limited colors. Two-pigment ink system is used for monochromatic EPDs, whereas for applications using multiple colors like electronic shelf labels, three-pigment ink system is used.
E-readers segment held the major market share, in terms of revenue generation, of the global EPD market, owing to vast proliferation of e-readers among major economies such as the U.S., UK, and China along with the growing adoption of web-based, e books, and digital reading habits.
The global Electronic Paper Display market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 35.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Electronic Paper Display volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Paper Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Amazon Liquavista
Cambrios Technologies Corporation
Clearink Display
E ink Holdings
Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd
Inkcase
LG Electronics
Pervasive Displays
Plastic Logic
Samsung
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Auxiliary Displays
Electronic Shelf Labels
E-Readers
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive & Transportation
Consumer & Wearable Electronics
Institutional
Media & Entertainment
Retail & Enterprise
Others (Medical, Financial Institutions, Access Control, Architecture, and Packaging)
