In this report, the Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.

North America is the dominate producer of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), the production was 463 K MT in 2016, accounting for about 35.13% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 24.10%. China has the highest production growth rate of 69.82% from 2011 to 2016. a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 26.54% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 65.64% production share of the market in 2016.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) fluctuate from 2017 to 2023. In the next few years, we predict that price will maintain a decline trend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market is valued at 3360 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4090 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lanxess

ExxonMobil

DOW

SK Chemical

JSR/Kumho

Sumitomo

Lion Elastomers

MITSUI

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

SABIC

Eni (Polimeri Europa)

SSME

Jilin Xingyun Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Wires & Cables

Others

