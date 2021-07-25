In this report, the Global Ferrotitanium Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ferrotitanium Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ferrotitanium is a ferroalloy composed of titanium and iron, with occasional trace carbon. It was first discovered in 1798 by W. Gregor and was partially purified by H. Moissan in 1895.

Ferrotitanium is a ferroalloy used primarily in steelmaking. There are two main grades of ferrotitanium, the first containing approximately 35% titanium and the second containing roughly 70% titanium. The 35% grade is produced via an aluminothermic reaction while the 70% grade is produced by melting titanium scrap and iron in an induction furnace. Currently, ferrotitanium 70% is the major type which account for 68.57% of global consumption in 2018. As for price, ferrotitanium 70% sales price is much higher than that of other type. In 2017, average sales price of ferrotitanium 70% is about 4381 USD/MT.

Currently, ferrotitanium manufacture process is mature and there are many suppliers all over the world. Global major suppliers include Global Titanium, AMG Superalloys UK, Arconic, Metalliage, VSMPO-AVISMA, Kluchevskiy Ferroalloy Plant, Mottram, Cronimet, ZTMC, Bansal Brothers, OSAKA Titanium, Guotai Industrial, Jinzhou Guangda Ferroalloy and Hengtai Special Alloy etc. AMG Superalloys UK is market leader in ferrotitanium industry.

The global Ferrotitanium market is valued at 220 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ferrotitanium volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ferrotitanium market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Global Titanium

AMG Superalloys UK

Arconic

Metalliage

VSMPO-AVISMA

Kluchevskiy Ferroalloy Plant

Mottram

Cronimet

ZTMC

Bansal Brothers

OSAKA Titanium

Guotai Industrial

Jinzhou Guangda Ferroalloy

Hengtai Special Alloy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ferrotitanium 35%

Ferrotitanium 70%

Other

Segment by Application

Stainless Steel Stabilizer

Molten Metal Additive

Other

