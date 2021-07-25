Global Ferrotitanium Depth Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Ferrotitanium Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ferrotitanium Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ferrotitanium-depth-research-report-2019
Ferrotitanium is a ferroalloy composed of titanium and iron, with occasional trace carbon. It was first discovered in 1798 by W. Gregor and was partially purified by H. Moissan in 1895.
Ferrotitanium is a ferroalloy used primarily in steelmaking. There are two main grades of ferrotitanium, the first containing approximately 35% titanium and the second containing roughly 70% titanium. The 35% grade is produced via an aluminothermic reaction while the 70% grade is produced by melting titanium scrap and iron in an induction furnace. Currently, ferrotitanium 70% is the major type which account for 68.57% of global consumption in 2018. As for price, ferrotitanium 70% sales price is much higher than that of other type. In 2017, average sales price of ferrotitanium 70% is about 4381 USD/MT.
Currently, ferrotitanium manufacture process is mature and there are many suppliers all over the world. Global major suppliers include Global Titanium, AMG Superalloys UK, Arconic, Metalliage, VSMPO-AVISMA, Kluchevskiy Ferroalloy Plant, Mottram, Cronimet, ZTMC, Bansal Brothers, OSAKA Titanium, Guotai Industrial, Jinzhou Guangda Ferroalloy and Hengtai Special Alloy etc. AMG Superalloys UK is market leader in ferrotitanium industry.
The global Ferrotitanium market is valued at 220 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Ferrotitanium volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ferrotitanium market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Global Titanium
AMG Superalloys UK
Arconic
Metalliage
VSMPO-AVISMA
Kluchevskiy Ferroalloy Plant
Mottram
Cronimet
ZTMC
Bansal Brothers
OSAKA Titanium
Guotai Industrial
Jinzhou Guangda Ferroalloy
Hengtai Special Alloy
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ferrotitanium 35%
Ferrotitanium 70%
Other
Segment by Application
Stainless Steel Stabilizer
Molten Metal Additive
Other
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ferrotitanium-depth-research-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Ferrotitanium Depth Research Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Ferrotitanium Depth Research Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Ferrotitanium Depth Research Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Ferrotitanium Depth Research Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Ferrotitanium Depth Research Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Ferrotitanium Depth Research Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Ferrotitanium Depth Research Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com