Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Industry Professional Report 2019

Flexible printed circuit boards are widely used in an array of electronic devices that have complex circuitry. Besides efficient interconnectivity solutions, flexible PCBs offer another benefit viz. reduced system maintenance. Compact in size, flexible PCBs also reduce the entire costs of interconnectivity solutions.

The demand for flexible printed circuit boards by manufacturers of smartphones, other mobile devices, LCD display, connectivity antennas, and rechargeable batteries, is currently on the rise. With exploding consumer electronics sector, soaring popularity of IoT, and growing applications in the automotive sector are identified to be the key factors that are likely to hold a positive impact on the sales of FPCBs in near future. Quality performance and high packaging flexibility of flexible PCBs will continue to make them highly preferred interconnectivity solutions in near future.

Surging adoption of multilayer FPCBs and increasing use of rigid-flex FPCBs are likely to be among the most prominent trends in the global flexible printed circuit boards market. The demand for automated robots is evidently increasing, indicating lucrative growth opportunities to emerge for key market players over the next decade. Innovation in fabrication technology and circuit materials is expected to push the market further.

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Zhen Ding Technology

NOK Corporation

Fujikura

Interflex

Young Poong

FLEXium Interconnect

Multi-Fineline Electronix

ICHIA Technologies

SEMCO

Daeduck

Unimicron

Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Multek

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single-Sided FPCBs

Double-Sided FPCBs

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Others

