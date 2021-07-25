In this report, the Global Gallic acid (CAS 149-91-7) Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gallic acid (CAS 149-91-7) Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gallic Acid (CAS 149-91-7) is a trihydroxybenzoic acid, a type of phenolic acid, a type of organic acid, also known as 3, 4, 5-trihydroxybenzoic acid, founded in gallnuts, sumac, witch hazel, tea leaves, oak bark, and other plants. The chemical formula is C6H2 (OH)3COOH.

The leading manufactures mainly are Jiurui Biology, Bei Yuan Chemical, Hunan Linong, Tianxin Biotech and GALLOCHEM. Jiurui Biology is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 27% in 2017.

Geographically, the global Gallic Acid market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, India and RoW. The China held the largest production share in the global market, its revenue of global production market exceeds 85% in 2017.

The global Gallic acid (CAS 149-91-7) market is valued at 58 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gallic acid (CAS 149-91-7) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gallic acid (CAS 149-91-7) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jiurui Biology

Bei Yuan Chemical

Hunan Linong

Tianxin Biotech

GALLOCHEM

Xiangxi Gaoyuan

Chicheng Biotech

JPN Pharma

Hunan Shineway

WENZHOU OUHAI

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Segment by Application

Antioxidants

Biological Activity

Medical Applications

Other

