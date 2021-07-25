Global Glassy Carbon Market Sizes 2019
In this report, the Global Glassy Carbon Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Glassy Carbon Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Glassy carbon, also called vitreous carbon, is a non-graphitized carbon which combines glassy and ceramic properties with those of graphite. It takes its name from its shiny, concoidal fracture surface, i.e. it looks like glass. The most important properties are high temperature resistance, extreme resistance to chemical attack, and impermeability to gases and liquids. Glassy carbon is widely used as an electrode material in electrochemistry, as well as for high temperature crucibles.
Limited by high technical barriers, there are only six major suppliers all over the world, such as HTW Hochtemperatur-Werkstoffe, Tokai Carbon, Mersen, NEYCO, SPI Supplies and Alfa etc. HTW Hochtemperatur-Werkstoffe, a company based in Germany, is the market leader in this industry with sales share of 61.19% in 2017. Tokai Carbon, which sold 268.4 Kg glassy carbon in 2017, is the second largest supplier in the world.
Glassy carbon had many shapes according to different application. During all shapes, glassy carbon crucible is the largest type, which took a share of 68.48% in 2017. Glassy carbon rod is another important shape which mainly used to make glassy carbon electrode.
The global Glassy Carbon market is valued at 80 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 95 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Glassy Carbon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glassy Carbon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
HTW Hochtemperatur-Werkstoffe
Tokai Carbon
Mersen
NEYCO
SPI Supplies
Alfa
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Service Temperature ≤1100°C
Service Temperature ≥2000°C
Segment by Application
Glassy Carbon Crucibles
Glassy Carbon Plate
Glassy Carbon Rods
Glassy Carbon Disks
Others
