Global GPRS Mobile Phone Market Analysis & Trends to 2025
GPRS stands for ‘General Packet Radio Service’ and was the first popular data standard for mobile phones. GPRS was used for WAP and MMS messages and offered modest connection speeds – typically 30-40 Kbit/s, although the theoretical maximum is 115 Kbit/s. GPRS is known as a ‘2.5G’ technology.
GPRS (general packet radio services) is a non-voice service that provides wireless packet data access with GSM.
Faster mobile technologies such as Edge 3G Universal Mobile Telecommunication Service and high-speed download packet access, or HSDPA access have been developed for mobile devices.
GPRS is supported by most mobile networks.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Samsung Electronics
Apple
LG Electronics
Huawei Technologies
Lenovo
Xiaomi
Sony Mobile Communications
ZTE Corporation
TCL Corporation
Nokia
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Smart Phone
Feature Phone
Segment by Application
Enterprise
Individual
