Global GPRS Mobile Phone Market Analysis & Trends to 2025

GPRS stands for ‘General Packet Radio Service’ and was the first popular data standard for mobile phones. GPRS was used for WAP and MMS messages and offered modest connection speeds – typically 30-40 Kbit/s, although the theoretical maximum is 115 Kbit/s. GPRS is known as a ‘2.5G’ technology.

GPRS (general packet radio services) is a non-voice service that provides wireless packet data access with GSM.

Faster mobile technologies such as Edge 3G Universal Mobile Telecommunication Service and high-speed download packet access, or HSDPA access have been developed for mobile devices.

GPRS is supported by most mobile networks.

The global GPRS Mobile Phone market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on GPRS Mobile Phone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GPRS Mobile Phone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung Electronics

Apple

LG Electronics

Huawei Technologies

Lenovo

Xiaomi

Sony Mobile Communications

ZTE Corporation

TCL Corporation

Nokia

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Smart Phone

Feature Phone

Segment by Application

Enterprise

Individual

