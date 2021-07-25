Global Hot Carrier Diode Professional Analysis Report 2019
In this report, the Global Hot Carrier Diode Professional Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
A Schottky diode is also known as a hot carrier diode; it is a semiconductor diode with a very fast switching action, but a low forward voltage drop.When a current flows through the diode there is a small voltage drop across the diode terminals. In a normal diode, the voltage drop is between 0.6 to 1.7 volts, while in a Schottky diode the voltage drop normally ranges between 0.15 and 0.45volts. This lower voltage drop provides higher switching speed and better system efficiency. In Schottky diode, a semiconductor–metal junction is formed between a semiconductor and a metal, thus creating a Schottky barrier. The N-type semiconductor acts as a cathode and the metal side acts as the anode of the diode.
A Schottky diode is one type of electronic component, which is also known as a barrier diode. It is widely used in different applications like a mixer, in radio frequency applications, and as a rectifier in power applications. It’s a low voltage diode. The power drop is lower compared to the PN junction diodes. The Schottky diode is named after the scientist Schottky. It is also sometimes referred to as a hot carrier diode or hot electron diode and even a surface barrier diode.
The global Hot Carrier Diode market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hot Carrier Diode volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hot Carrier Diode market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Vishay
ON Semiconductor
NXP (Nexperia)
ROHM
Diodes
Toshiba
Microsemi
Renesas Electronics
Good-Ark Electronics
Torex Semiconductor
Comchip
ANOVA
Bourns
Micro Commercial Components
Pan Jit
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Through Hole Technology
Surface Mount Technology
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Computing
Industrial
Telecommunications
Automotive
Others
