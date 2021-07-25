Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Study Report 2019
In this report, the Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hot-dip-galvanized-steel-market-study-report-2019
Hot-dip galvanization is a form of galvanization. It is the process of coating iron and steel with zinc, which alloys with the surface of the base metal when immersing the metal in a bath of molten zinc at a temperature of around 840 °F (449 °C). When exposed to the atmosphere, the pure zinc (Zn) reacts with oxygen (O2) to from zinc oxide (ZnO), which further reacts with carbon dioxide (CO2) to form zinc carbonate (ZnCO3), a usually dull grey, fairly strong material that protects the steel underneath from further corrosion in many circumstances. Galvanized steel is widely used in applications where corrosion resistance is needed without the cost of stainless steel, and is considered superior in terms of cost and life-cycle.
China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.
Market competition is not intense. Baowu Group, ThyssenKrupp, Steel Dynamics, POSCO, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Hesteel Group, Hyundai Steel, JFE Steel Corporation, Shougang, Ansteel Group, Gerdau, Maanshan Steel, United States Steel Corporation, Youfa Steel Pipe Group, Benxi Steel Group, China Steel Corporation, JSW Steel Ltd, Tata Steel and NLMK Group are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the mainstream position in the industry.
The global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market is valued at 69300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 103100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hot-dip Galvanized Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Baowu Group
ThyssenKrupp
Steel Dynamics
POSCO
ArcelorMittal
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Hesteel Group
Hyundai Steel
JFE Steel Corporation
Shougang
Ansteel Group
Gerdau
Maanshan Steel
United States Steel Corporation
Youfa Steel Pipe Group
Benxi Steel Group
China Steel Corporation
JSW Steel Ltd
Tata Steel
NLMK Group
Valin Steel Group
Shagang Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Sheet & Strip
Structure
Pipe & Tube
Wire & Hardware
Segment by Application
Construction
Home Appliance
Automotive
General Industrial
