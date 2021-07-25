Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Depth Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hydro-fluoric-acid-depth-research-report-2019
Hydrofluoric acid is a solution of hydrogen fluoride (HF) in water. It is a colourless solution that is highly corrosive, capable of dissolving many materials, especially oxides.
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is fast relatively. China is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced downstream industries and rapid development of economy. However, the demand in China is mainly concentrated in the field of EL grade.
The major raw material for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid is AHF. In the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Initial materials fluorite mainly concentrated in China, Mongolia, South Africa and Mexico. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid industry. The price changes in 2017 are mainly due to the sharp rise in the price of fluorite.
The global Hydro Fluoric Acid market is valued at 810 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hydro Fluoric Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydro Fluoric Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Stella Chemifa Corp
FDAC
Honeywell
Solvay (Zhejiang Lansol)
Morita
Sunlit Chemical
Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials
Do-Fluoride Chemicals
Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical
Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials
Shaowu Fluoride
Shaowu Huaxin
Yingpeng Group
Sanmei
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
UP Grade
UP-S Grade
UP-SS Grade
EL Grade
Segment by Application
Integrated Circuit
Solar Energy
Glass Product
Monitor Panel
Other
