Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-land-mobile-radio-lmr-system-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Land mobile radio (LMR) system is a regularly interacting group of radio base, mobile, and associated control and fixed relay stations intended to provide LMR communications service over a single area of operation. The term mobile refers to movement of the radio, rather than association with a vehicle; hence mobile radio encompasses handheld and portable radios.
With the migration from analogue to digital technologies forecast to gather pace in the coming years, many countries are seeking to upgrade their communications systems to a digital solution. This migration presents a significant opportunity for infrastructure and system integration suppliers as these new networks are selected and rolled out.
The land mobile radio (LMR) system market is expected to foresee continuous growth in the near future due to the increasing importance of efficient mission-critical operations and the expansion of Long Term Evolution (LTE) network, which is leading to higher demand for LTE-integrated LMR devices.
The Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market was valued at 15200 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 23100 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System.
This report presents the worldwide Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Motorola Solutions
Airbus DS
KENWOOD Corporation
Codan Radio
Icom
Hytera
Simoco
Harris Corporation
Sepura
Tait Communications
Selex ES S.p.A
Neolink
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Breakdown Data by Type
Analog
Digital
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Breakdown Data by Application
Public Safety
Public Utilities
Commerce & Industry
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-land-mobile-radio-lmr-system-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com