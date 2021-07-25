Global Light Guide Plate for LCTV Regional Outlook 2019
In this report, the Global Light Guide Plate for LCTV Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Light Guide Plate for LCTV Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A Light Guide Plate is an acrylic panel typically made from pure PMMA resin. PMMA is extremely transparent, highly weather resistant, and lasts longer than 30 years on average. On the bottom of the panel a matrix of lines can be etched, called V-Cutting, dots can be printed, a combination of both, or particulates are added into the panel itself. The purpose of all methods is to direct light out the front.
The light guide plate industry for LCD TVs is highly concentrated. The top three global companies (account for nearly 50% of the global market.
This report focuses on Light Guide Plate for LCTV volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Light Guide Plate for LCTV market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mitsubishi Riyang
Chimei
Fensheng Opto-electronics
Sumitomo Chemical
Asahi Kasei
Kuraray
Seronics
S. Polytech Co., Ltd
Global Lighting Technologies
Entire
Kolon Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Print LGP
Print-less LGP
Segment by Application
< 40 inch LCTV
40-50 inch LCTV
50-70 inch LCTV
>70 inch LCTV
