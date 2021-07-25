Global LoRaWAN LoRa Module Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global LoRaWAN LoRa Module Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
LoRa contains only the link layer protocol and is perfect to be used in P2P communications between nodes. LoRa modules are a little cheaper that the LoRaWAN ones.
LoRaWAN includes the network layer too so it is possible to send the information to any Base Station already connected to a Cloud platform. LoRaWAN modules may work in different frequencies by just connecting the right antenna to its socket.
This report focuses on LoRaWAN LoRa Module volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LoRaWAN LoRa Module market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dapu Telecom Technology
Embit
HOPE MicroElectronics
IMST GmbH
Libelium
Link Labs
LairdTech
Manthink
Murata
Multi-Tech Systems
Microchip Technology
NiceRF
Nemeus
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
433MHz
470MHz
868MHz
915MHz
923MHz
Others
Segment by Application
Internet of Things
Smart Agriculture
Smart City
Industrial Automation
Smart Meters
Asset Tracking
Smart Home
Sensor networks
M2M
