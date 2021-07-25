Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Competition Situation 2019
In this report, the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Competition Situation 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Competition Situation 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-magnesium-hydroxide-flame-retardants-competition-situation-2019
Magnesium hydroxide is the inorganic compound. It occurs in nature as the mineral brucite. It is a white solid with low solubility in water. Magnesium hydroxide is a common component of antacids, such as milk of magnesia, as well as laxatives. Natural magnesium hydroxide is used commercially as a fire retardant. Most industrially used magnesium hydroxide is produced synthetically. Like aluminum hydroxide, solid magnesium hydroxide has smoke suppressing and flame retardant properties. It is a key player in the family of inorganic flame retardant.
Magnesium hydroxide acts good flame retardant and smoke suppressant, and has been widely used many fields, such as plastics, rubber, coating and so on. Although magnesium hydroxide flame retardant has many substitutes, the products still achieves good growth in the past years.
Magnesium hydroxide flame retardant has two manufacturing process, chemical synthesis and physical smash. For chemical synthesis, the technology is high and mastered by leading manufacturers from Japan, USA and Europe. As for the physical smash, magnesium hydroxide mainly gets from the brucite. Physical smashed magnesium hydroxide has lower quality than that from chemical synthesis. Presently, most of producers in China supply physical smashed type magnesium hydroxide flame retardant to market. The quality offered by China local suppliers still has a gap with imported ones.
The global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants market is valued at 480 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Martin Marietta
Kyowa Chemical Industry
Magnifin
ICL
Huber Engineered Materials (HEM)
Konoshima
Tateho Chemical
Nuova Sima
Russian Mining Chemical Company
Nikomag
Xinyang Minerals Group
XuSen
Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals
Wanfeng
Fire Wall
Yinfeng Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Chemical Synthesis
Physical Smash
Segment by Application
PVC
PE
Engineering Thermoplastics
Rubber
Other
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-magnesium-hydroxide-flame-retardants-competition-situation-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Competition Situation 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Competition Situation 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Competition Situation 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Competition Situation 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Competition Situation 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Competition Situation 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Competition Situation 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com