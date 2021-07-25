Global Micro-Display Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019
In this report, the Global Micro-Display Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Microdisplays are miniaturized display units with screen sizes and resolution in the micro levels. Their small size enables them to be used in a wide variety of applications that require a screen that takes up small space, like head-mounted displays and digital cameras. They are also widely used in rear-projection TVs and data projectors. Sometimes, more than one microdisplay may be used in head-mounted displays to provide better viewing angle and resolution.
The global Micro-Display market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Micro-Display volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Micro-Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
eMagin Corporation
Himax Technologies
Kopin Corporation
Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology
Seiko Epson Corporation
WiseChip Semiconductor
Syndiant
RAONTECH
Microtips Technology
MICROOLED
Jasper Display Corp
Japan Display
HOLOEYE Photonics
Dresden Microdisplay
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Reflective Displays
Transmissive Displays
Segment by Application
Industrial
Military
Aerospace
Commercial
Medical
Education
Others
