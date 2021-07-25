In this report, the Global Natural Flavors Industry Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Natural Flavors Industry Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flavors are used as food additives to enhancing the taste and smell of food products such as beverages, bakery and snacks, dairy products, soups, sauces or confectionary products. While natural flavors is a kind of flavors with raw material of flowers, plant or animals.

The technical barriers of natural flavor are relatively not high, but the market monopoly is rather serious. The top four enterprises including Givaudan, Firmenich, IFF, and Symrise, occupied about 56.26% market share of total sales revenue in 2016. Other relatively large companied include Takasago, WILD Flavors, Mane, Frutarom, Sensient, Robertet SA, T. Hasegawa, Kerry and Boton.

Natural flavor are widely used in beverage, savoury, dairy and confectionary etc.. The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are increasingly natural flavor consumption. The expansions of application drive the market growth and support the growth of this market over forecast period. Natural flavor industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of natural flavor decreased and we expect the price has pressure to increase in short time. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of natural flavor. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

The global Natural Flavors market is valued at 12600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Natural Flavors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural Flavors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Givaudan

Firmenich

IFF

Symrise

Takasago

WILD Flavors

Mane

Frutarom

Sensient

Robertet SA

T. Hasegawa

Kerry

McCormick

Synergy Flavor

Prova

Huabao

Yingyang

Shanghai Apple

Wanxiang International

Boton

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Animal Flavors

Plant Flavors

Segment by Application

Beverage

Savoury

Dairy

Confectionary

Others

