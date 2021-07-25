In this report, the Global Nickel Niobium Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nickel Niobium Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nickel-niobium-market-sizes-2019



Niobium is used as an additive in nickel-, iron- or cobalt-based superalloys. It not only has a high melting point of 2468°C, but is also resistant to corrosion and oxidation.

Nickel base superalloys compete with steel products and even with Titanium alloys. They provide the combined benefits of extreme corrosion resistance, heat resistance and very high strength at elevated temperatures. These properties are required for applications in land based turbines and aircraft turbine engines, chemical industry, on and off shore oil and gas production, power generation, thermal processing, petrol chemistry, automotive, paper industry and food processing. Niobium has an important impact as an alloying element in nickel base superalloys. Niobium alloys have become increasingly importance in industrial and aircraft applications, where superior heat and corrosion resistance is required. This type of superalloys contains up to 5 wt-% Niobium.

In the past few years, this industry has developed rapidly due to strong downstream demand. With strong aerospace demand, The South of US consumes 61% of nickel niobium. H.C. Starck, COMETAL, S.A, AMG Superalloy, Reading Alloys Inc. and Kennametal Inc. are major players in the US market. The leader in the Reading Alloys Inc market. According to QYR estimates, in 2017, Reading Alloys Inc has a 23.6% market share in the US.

The global Nickel Niobium market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nickel Niobium volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nickel Niobium market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

H.C. Starck

COMETAL, S.A

KBM Affilips

Westbrook Resources

AMG Superalloy

Metalink

Reading Alloys Inc

Kennametal Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nickel Niobium 60%

Nickel Niobium 65%

Others

Segment by Application

Nickel-based Superalloys

Special Nickel Steels

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nickel-niobium-market-sizes-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com