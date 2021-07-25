Global Permethrin Growth Potential 2019
In this report, the Global Permethrin Growth Potential 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Permethrin Growth Potential 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-permethrin-growth-potential-2019
Permethrin is an insecticide in the pyrethroid family. Pyrethroids are synthetic chemicals that act like natural extracts from the chrysanthemum flower. Permethrin is used in a number of ways to control insects.
Products containing permethrin may be used in Public Hygiene mosquito control programs. They may be used on food and feed crops, on ornamental lawns, on livestock and pets, in structures and buildings, and on clothing. Permethrin may also be used in places where food is handled, such as restaurants. Permethrin was first registered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) in 1979, and was re-registered in 2006.
The permethrin industry concentration is relatively high; there are nine major manufacturers in the world, which are mainly distribute in China and India. China has sold about 1611 MT in 2016 and India sold 3352 MT at the same year. As for western countries, companies there usually import permethrin for the production of pesticides and insect repellent.
All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. International companies have been leading the R&D level in the past. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology.
Global major consumption regions are distributed in China, North America, Europe, India and Japan etc. North America and Europe separately consumed about 13.50% and 14.14% of global total consumption in 2016. China consumed 1611 MT in 2016, accounting for a share of 17.89%. India, as the largest production and consumption region, consumed about 3352 MT in 2016.
The global Permethrin market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Permethrin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Permethrin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sumitomo Chemical
Yangnong Chemical
Bayer
Heranba
Tagros
Meghmani
Crop Life Science Limited
Aestar
Gharda
Guangdong Liwei
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Agriculture Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Industrial Grade
Other
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Public Hygiene
Other
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-permethrin-growth-potential-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Permethrin Growth Potential 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Permethrin Growth Potential 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Permethrin Growth Potential 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Permethrin Growth Potential 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Permethrin Growth Potential 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Permethrin Growth Potential 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Permethrin Growth Potential 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com