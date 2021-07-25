In this report, the Global Polyimide Foam Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyimide Foam Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polyimide foam is a foam originally designed for NASA by Inspec Foams Inc. under the brand name Solimide. Its primary purposes are as an insulator (such as for rocket fuels) and acoustic damper. Polyimide foam is defined as a foam that is ideal and effective for sound, heat, and cold insulation. Its properties include light weight and resistance to fire. Moreover, it can be formed into diverse shapes.

Currently, the industry has high technical barriers and policy barriers. The product is mainly used in sensitive military or aerospace applications, and manufacturers in the US and Europe rarely export to China or Russia. In particular, it seems that the Chinese market has great potential. Due to policy restrictions, the driving force of the Chinese market is limited.

In the past few years, many research institutions or companies in China have invested in researching this product. However, the current commercialization process seems to be very slow. In the foreseeable future, Asia Pacific will be the world’s largest aircraft consumer market. As China researches and develops its own large aircraft program, China will increasingly need polyimide foam. Once Chinese companies have made breakthroughs, the price of global polyimide foam may drop significantly.

The global Polyimide Foam market is valued at 540 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 660 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyimide Foam volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyimide Foam market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boyd Corporation

DuPont

Polymer Technologies

Soundown

Trelleborg

I.S.T

Suzuko

Kangda

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flexible Polyimide Foam

Rigid Polyimide Foam

Segment by Application

Aircraft and Aerospace

Marine and Submarine

Commercial and Industrial Market

