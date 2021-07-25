Global Potassium Bicarbonate Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Potassium Bicarbonate Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Potassium Bicarbonate Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-potassium-bicarbonate-market-overview-and-forecast-report-2019
Potassium bicarbonate (also known as potassium hydrogen carbonate or potassium acid carbonate) is a colorless, odorless, slightly basic, salty substance. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), potassium bicarbonate is “generally recognized as safe”. There is no evidence of human carcinogenicity, no adverse effects of overexposure, and an undetermined LD50. It is among the food additives encoded by European Union, identified by the E number E501. Physically, potassium bicarbonate occurs as a crystal or a soft white granular powder. Potassium bicarbonate is very rarely found in its natural form, the mineral called kalicinite.
The technical barriers of potassium bicarbonate are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In potassium bicarbonate market, there are several relatively larger companies across the globe, such as Shandong Lunan Chemical, Evonik, Wentong Potassium Salt Group, Baoding Runfeng and Armand Products. And their plants mainly distribute in USA, Germany and China.
Potassium bicarbonate has a wide range of application in the Chemical Industry, Agriculture, Food, Pharmaceutical Industry and Extinguishing Agent Affected by downstream industries, demand for Potassium bicarbonate is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2023. Potassium bicarbonate industry will usher in a stable growth space.
The global Potassium Bicarbonate market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Potassium Bicarbonate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Potassium Bicarbonate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Shandong Lunan Chemical
Evonik
Wentong Potassium Salt Group
Baoding Runfeng
Armand Products
Hebei Xinji Chemical Group
Shanxi Wencheng Chemical
Toagosei Group
Shijiazhuang Runhong Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Industrial Grade
Segment by Application
Chemical Industry
Agriculture
Food
Pharmaceutical Industry
Extinguishing Agent
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-potassium-bicarbonate-market-overview-and-forecast-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Potassium Bicarbonate Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Potassium Bicarbonate Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Potassium Bicarbonate Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Potassium Bicarbonate Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Potassium Bicarbonate Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Potassium Bicarbonate Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Potassium Bicarbonate Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com