Global Rotary Angle Sensors Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019

Rotary angle sensors change physical phenomenon into a quantity measurable by data acquisition system, hence it is a key part of any measurement and automation application. The rotation that is to be measured is connected to the motion of a slider that causes changes in the resistance that the sensor circuit converts in output voltage. Moreover, the rotary angle sensors are much more durable since they have high rotational life characteristics. The market for rotary angle sensors is expected to contribute the highest growth rate during the period of forecast. These sensors measure the rotational or angular movement of an object. Rotary angle sensors measure the rotational or angular movement of an object. Rotary angle sensors is expected to lead the global position sensors market with the fulling factors such as expanded use of position sensors in a vehicle, increasing trend of industrial automation and many more.

The rotary angle sensors are primarily driven by the increasing industrial automation. The industrial automation is implemented in different industries like automotive, aerospace, electronics, healthcare and packaging which are fulling the demand of rotary angle sensors market. Increasing use of rotary angle sensors in automobiles sectors is also fulling the demand of rotary angle sensors market globally. The sensor is used in providing electrical outputs relative to shaft rotation so as to measure the angles precisely. In automotive industries these sensor are used in gear position, steering wheel position, throttle position and pedal position. Another major driver of this market is the adoption of rotary angle sensor in aerospace industries. In aerospace industries these sensors are used for automation in the aerospace industries.

The global Rotary Angle Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rotary Angle Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rotary Angle Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AMS AG

Hans Turck GmbH Co. and KG

TE Connectivity Ltd

Keyence Corporation

Allegro Microsystems

Novotechnik U.S. Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Balluff GmbH

MTS Systems Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rotary Potentiometer

Resolver

Rotary Encoder

Rotary Variable Differential Transformer

Segment by Application

Motion Test

Machine Tools

Robotics

Material Handling

Others

