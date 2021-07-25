In this report, the Global Screw Caps Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Screw Caps Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A screw cap is a metal or plastic cap that screws onto threads on the neck of a bottle, generally with a metal skirt down the neck to resemble the traditional wine capsule (“foil”).

The classification of Screw Caps includes Plastics, Aluminum and others, and the proportion of Plastics in 2016 is about 88%.

Screw Caps are widely used Beverage, Wine & Spirits, Food, Cosmetic, Pharmaceuticals, Other. The most proportion of Screw Caps is Beverage, and consumption proportion is about 50%.

China region is the largest supplier of Screw Caps, with a production market share nearly 30% in 2016, and has larger growth rate.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 24% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place.

Market competition is intense. Closure Systems International, Global Closure Systems, ALPLA, AptarGroup, Guala Closure Group, Silgan Plastic etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; but they don’t have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Screw Caps market is valued at 13300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 18300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Screw Caps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Screw Caps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Closure Systems International

Global Closure Systems

ALPLA

AptarGroup

Guala Closure Group

Silgan Plastic

Crown Holdings Incorporation

THC

Zijiang

Bericap

Berry Plastics Group

MALA

Tecnocap

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aluminum

Plastics

Others

Segment by Application

Beverage

Wine & Spirits

Food

Cosmetic

Pharmaceuticals

Other

