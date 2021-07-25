In this report, the Global Serial (SPI) NOR Flash Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Serial (SPI) NOR Flash Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

NOR flash is the preferred technology for flash devices used to store and run code, usually in small capacities.

Serial flash is a small, low-power flash memory that provides only serial access to the data – rather than addressing individual bytes, the user reads or writes large contiguous groups of bytes in the address space serially.

This report focuses on Serial (SPI) NOR Flash volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Serial (SPI) NOR Flash market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cypress

Samsung

Winbond

Micron

Macronix

ISSI

Eon

Microchip

GigaDevice

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low Density

High Density

Segment by Application

Telecommunication

Networking

Industrial

Automotive

Smart Grid Space

