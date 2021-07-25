Global SERS Substrate Competition Situation 2019
In this report, the Global SERS Substrate Competition Situation 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global SERS Substrate Competition Situation 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sers-substrate-competition-situation-2019
The Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) substrates enhances the Ramn acattering light from molecules, making high-sensitive Ramn spectroscopic analysis possible. Typical SERS substrates are roughened silver/copper/gold surfaces. The SERS technique requires adsorption of the analyte molecules onto the SERS substrate.
The SERS Substrate sales volume was 322580 units in 2017 and is expected to reach 352666 units in 2018 and 541956 units in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.03% from 2017 to 2023.
At present, North America is the largest sales area in the world, which occupied about 33.21% in 2017. The following area is Europe. The global leading players in this market are HORIBA, Ocean Optics, Nanova, Hamamatsu Photonics, Mesophotonics, etc.
Although sales of SERS Substrate products brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the high pressure laminate field.
The global SERS Substrate market is valued at 8 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on SERS Substrate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall SERS Substrate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
HORIBA
Ocean Optics
Nanova
Hamamatsu Photonics
Mesophotonics
Silmeco
Ato ID
Diagnostic anSERS
Enhanced Spectrometry
StellarNet
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Gold
Silver
Other
Segment by Application
Biology & Medicine
Chemical Industry
Food Industry
Other
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sers-substrate-competition-situation-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global SERS Substrate Competition Situation 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global SERS Substrate Competition Situation 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global SERS Substrate Competition Situation 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global SERS Substrate Competition Situation 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global SERS Substrate Competition Situation 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global SERS Substrate Competition Situation 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global SERS Substrate Competition Situation 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com