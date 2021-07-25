Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market Share and Growth 2019
In this report, the Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report focuses on Silica Aerogel Blanket incorporate aerogel particles into ultra-thin, flexible nonwovens with superior insulating properties.
The global Silica Aerogel Blanket industry is competitive with major companies involved in continuous product innovation and R&D activities. Key players include Aspen Aerogels Inc., Cabot Corporation, Aerogel Technologies and several Chinese companies like Nano High-Tech and Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech. Aspen Aerogels is the global leader in this industry, with revenue of over 109.59 Million USD, namely 37.51% of the total market in 2017.
North America produces over 40.32% of the global share in 2017, which is mainly from Aspen Aerogels. More than 90% of end customer of Aspen Aerogels comes from energy industry, while it is noticeable that market of construction develops faster. Oil & Gas Consumables was the largest end-use for aerogel in 2017 with a share exceeding 63%. Superior insulation properties and sustainability at extreme temperatures as compared to conventional alternatives such as polyurethane foam, mineral wool, perlite and cellular glass is expected to be the key driving factor for the market in this application. Increasing usage of the product for insulation in building applications is expected to play a critical role in the growth of the industry. Moreover, transportation, aerospace & marine industries are also projected to drive demand over the forecast period.
The global Silica Aerogel Blanket market is valued at 290 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Silica Aerogel Blanket volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silica Aerogel Blanket market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Aspen Aerogels
Cabot Corporation
Aerogel Technologies
Nano High-Tech
Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech
Active Aerogels
Enersens
Jios Aerogel Corporation
Guizhou Aerospace
Shenzhen Aerogel Technology
Aerogel UK
Xiamen Nameite
IBIH
Jinna Tech
Hong Hitech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Below 5mm Thickness
5mm to 10 mm Thickness
Above 10mm Thickness
Segment by Application
Building Insulation
Oil & Gas Consumables
Transportation
Aerospace & Defence Materials
Other
