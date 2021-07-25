Global Silver Graphite Brush Depth Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Silver Graphite Brush Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silver Graphite Brush Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A carbon brush is a sliding contact used to transmit electrical current from a static to a rotating part, in a motor or generator, and as regards DC machines, ensure a spark-free commutation.
Silver graphite grades brush belongs to the category of carbon brushes, which gives the most exact power transfer and are therefore suitable where strict requirements are imposed for even, exact electrical signals.
Europe is the largest consumption country of silver graphite brush in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. European market took up about 31% the global market in 2016, followed by the USA (22%), and China is followed with the share about 18%.
Sweden, USA, Germany, Japan and France are now the key producers of silver graphite brushes. There are few producers with lower price, poorer quality products in China. And the silver graphite masters for the Chinese players are mainly from European producers. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of silver graphite brush are from India, Spain, Mexico, etc.
Carbex, Mersen, Morgan, Schunk, Toyo Tanso, SGL Gelter, Helwig Carbon, Anglo Carbon, and Anqiao Carbon are the key producers in the global silver graphite brush market. Top 9 took up about 63% of the global production in 2016. Carbex, Mersen, Morgan, Schunk, Toyo Tanso, SGL Gelter, Helwig Carbon, which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and Anqiao Carbon, National Carbon, Haimen Shuguang Carbon, Morteng and Xianghai Carbon are the leading supplier in China with the total local production share of about 30%.
The global Silver Graphite Brush market is valued at 110 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Silver Graphite Brush volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silver Graphite Brush market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Carbex
Mersen
Morgan
Schunk
Toyo Tanso
SGL Gelter
Helwig Carbon
Anglo Carbon
Anqiao Carbon
National Carbon
Haimen Shuguang Carbon
Morteng
Xianghai Carbon
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
>80%Ag
50%-80%Ag
<50%Ag
Segment by Application
Defense & Aerospace & Marine
Industrial Use
Medical
Wind Power
Others
