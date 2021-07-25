In this report, the Global Steel Rebars Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Steel Rebars Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Steel rebars are used as tensile devices in reinforced concrete to provide strength and hold the concrete in tension. Besides the high-tensile strength, rebars also absorb energy, adapt to extreme weather conditions, and hold stress during natural calamities which make them indispensable in the construction industry.

The rebar with major diameters between 8mm and 25mm finds application in Infrastructure (road, bridges, and highways), Housing, and Industrial (Gas and Oil industrial etc). The infrastructure segment is estimated to have accounted for a major share of the steel rebar market in 2016, followed by the housing, and industrial segments. The use of steel rebar increases the tensile strength of surrounding concrete structures in highways, bridges, and pillar structures. Increasing project counts of highway, bridges, and structural engineering are fueling the growth of the steel rebar market in the infrastructure segment.

Modernization and maintenance of infrastructure projects has led to the increasing demand for steel rebar. Increasing infrastructure projects across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific is another major factor, driving the growth of the steel rebar market during the forecast period.

With increased focus on urbanization, the rebar market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.

The global Steel Rebars market is valued at 106600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 173500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steel Rebars volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Rebars market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ArcelorMittal

Hebei Iron and Steel

Baowu Group

Jiangsu Shagang

Sabic Hadeed

EVRAZ

Nucor

Riva Group

Emirates Steel

SteelAsia

Qatar Steel

Mechel

Jianlong Iron and Steel

Tata Steel

NLMK Group

Celsa Steel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Deformed Steel

Mild Steel

Segment by Application

Infrastructure

Housing

Industrial

Others

