Global Sweet Potato Starch Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019
In this report, the Global Sweet Potato Starch Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sweet Potato Starch Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Sweet potato starch is a type of natural starch from sweet potatoes. It is made from fresh sweet potato or dried sweet potato chips. However, fresh processing starch is the main type products because the quality of fresh sweet potato starch is better than dried sweet potato starch and it is demanding to get the dried sweet potato chips.
The sweet potato starch industry concentration is not high; there are many small factory produce potato starch.
The raw material is sweet potato. It is a type of seasonal product. Small producers usually produce the starch focus on 2-3 months after the harvest. Big producers can make the starch almost the whole year, but their whole opening capacity is around 2/3.
Companies in China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry
There are many producers in the market. That makes the competition very fierce, and makes the price of different brands more and more closer. The dried ones are much higher than the fresh products. Sweet potato starch price is influenced by the raw material price very well.
The global Sweet Potato Starch market is valued at 560 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 750 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Sweet Potato Starch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sweet Potato Starch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Abundant States
SUNAS
Rich Moon
SAI RAM
Liuxu Food
Henan Tianyu
Guang You
Shanxi Dongbao
Shandong Huaqiang
Baijia Food
Shandong Huamei
Dahai
Dangyang Longzhiquan
Henan Hezhai
Sunkeen
Qinhuangdao Haorui
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Fresh Type
Dried Type
Segment by Application
Sweet Potato Noodles
Cooking
Industrial Use
Others
