Global Thermal Spray Wires Depth Analysis Report 2019
In this report, the Global Thermal Spray Wires Depth Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Thermal Spray Wires Depth Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Thermal Spray Wires are mainly used in the electric arc spray process and the flame wire spray process. Thermal spray wire in a wide range of alloys for high-temperature corrosion protection, bonding layers, build-up coating and sealing.
United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Thermal Spray Wires market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Thermal Spray Wires in 2017.
In the industry, Oerlikon Metco profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Kanthal and Metallisation ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 6.31%, 3.75% and 3.11% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Thermal Spray Wires, including Pure Metal Thermal Spray Wires, Alloy Thermal Spray Wires and Composite Thermal Spray Wires. And Pure Metal Thermal Spray Wires is the main type for Thermal Spray Wires, and the Pure Metal Thermal Spray Wires reached a sales volume of approximately 14352 MT in 2017, with 51.70% of global sales volume.
The global Thermal Spray Wires market is valued at 810 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Thermal Spray Wires volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thermal Spray Wires market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Oerlikon Metco
Kanthal
Metallisation
Polymet Corporation
Tankii
Parat Tech
Flame Spray Technologies BV
Praxair Surface Technologies
Plasma Powders & Systems, Inc.
United Coatings Technology
Allotech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Pure Metal Thermal Spray Wires
Alloy Thermal Spray Wires
Composite Thermal Spray Wires
Segment by Application
Mechanical
Aerospace Car and Ship
Others (bridge construction, etc.)
