Global Wearable Cameras Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Wearable Cameras also known as body cameras and body-worn cameras, orBody worn video (BWV), is a wearable audio, video, or photographic recording system.

The major driving factor is that it can be used by military forces for training purposes and also can be used by special law enforcement agencies. Body worn cameras helps to provide evidence in cases of domestic violence. During accidents, it helps in improving evidence collection.

The global Wearable Cameras market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wearable Cameras volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wearable Cameras market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pinnacle Response Ltd.

PRO-VISION

Transcend Information, Inc

Wolfcom Enterprises

Veho (MUVI)

10-8 Video Systems LLC

Shenzhen AEE Technology Co. Ltd.

Safety Vision LLC

GoPro-Intrensic

Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology Co. Ltd.

Pannin Technologies

Digital Ally

VIEVU

Reveal

Safety Innovations

Panasonic

PRO-VISION Video Systems

MaxSur

TASER International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Recording Type

Live Streaming Type

Segment by Application

Law Enforcement Agencies

Civil Usage

