Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Professional Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Lubrication in the drawing process is essential for maintaining good surface finish and long die life. The following are different methods of lubrication:Wet drawing: the dies and wire or rod are completely immersed in lubricants.Dry drawing: the wire or rod passes through a container of lubricant which coats the surface of the wire or rod

The global Wire Drawing Lubricants industry is a niche market with high technic barrier. The major manufacturers are concentrated in European countries like France, Germany, UK, such as TRAXIT International, CONDAT, Zeller+Gmelin. Kyoeisha and Adeka are leading suppliers in Asia market. At present, TRAXIT International is the world leader in terms of sales volume, holding 22.28% production market share in 2017.

The global Wire Drawing Lubricants consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 38.91% of global consumption of Wire Drawing Lubricants. Wire Drawing Lubricants have broad distribution network in the worldwide, however, they tend not to set plants in multiple regions, since demand of specialty lubricants is relatively small.

The Global Wire Drawing Lubricants market size was 247.14 million USD in 2017 and it will be305.04 million USD in 2024, with a Growth Rate of 3.05% from 2017 to 2024. In terms of volume, the Global Wire Drawing Lubricants market size was 82145MT in 2017 and it will be 104045MT in 2024, with a Growth Rate of 3.43% from 2017 to 2024.

The global Wire Drawing Lubricants market is valued at 250 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wire Drawing Lubricants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wire Drawing Lubricants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TRAXIT International

CONDAT

Zeller+Gmelin

Kyoeisha

Adeka

Chemetall

Bechem

Metalube

Aztech Lubricants

Petrofer

Blachford

Holifa

Fuchs

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants

Wet Wire Drawing Lubricants

Segment by Application

Carbon Steel Wire

Stainless Steel Wire

Tire Bead & Cord

Galvanized Wire

Aluminum & Alloy Wires

Copper Wires

Other Applications

