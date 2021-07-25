Gunshot Detection System Market Expected to Witness a Considerable Growth with an Estimated CAGR of close to 22% from 2019 to 2026 | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report

Global gunshot detection system market is valued at approximately USD 1006.5 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 22% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Among the key drivers for the gunshot detection system market are increasing incidences of shooting at public places such as schools, hospitals and railway stations, coupled with growing adoption of these systems by the law enforcement agencies to mitigate public shooting. Gunshot detector systems are used to identify the presence of gunfire with the use of different types of sensors such as acoustic, optical and others. Growing incidences of violence and weapon related fierceness has increased the need for such solutions for preventing such cases in future by state and local law enforcement agencies. Growing incidences of gunfire in public areas are fueling the demand for gunshot detection systems to avoid such incidence are supplementing the market growth. As per the Public Broadcasting Service organization, there are about 1,300 deaths in the United States owing to gun violence every year. Similarly, as per every town organization, about 103 incidences of gunfire on school took place in the United States in year 2018. In addition, as per the source, every year about 3 million children are exposed to shooting in the United States.

Furthermore, growing adoption of these detection system in smart cities for safety is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the gunshot detection system market across the globe. However, high maintenance cost and installation cost acts as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the gunshot detection system market is segmented into product type, installation and application. The application segment is diversified into defense and homeland security. Defense sector dominate the applications segment owing to wide adoption of these security system by defense sector to identify the area of gun firing. On the basis of product type segment, the market is classified into indoor and outdoor. Outdoor segment dominate the type segment owing to owing to increasing incidences of shooting at public places. Moreover, indoor segment is expected to grow with high CAGR over the forecast period. The installation segment is categorized on the basis of fixed, portable and mounted system. The fixed installation is dominating segment owing to usage of acoustic sensor node technology in fixed installation that is capable to detect gunshot from a long distance.

The regional analysis of gunshot detection system market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in gunshot detection system market due to high number of firearm-related deaths coupled with growing installation of these security system in universities, offices and others. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Indoor

Outdoor

By Installation

Fixed Systems

Portable Systems

Vehicle Mounted Systems

By Application:

Defence

Homeland

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Gunshot detection system Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

