Healthcare Distribution Services Market Explosive Growth by Features, Facilities, Future Projection and Functionalities 2026

Global Healthcare Distribution Services Market is valued approximately USD 718.50 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Healthcare distribution Services market includes moving and storing pharmaceutical goods from plants to wholesalers, hospitals and patients. Also, the healthcare companies must comply with stringent public regulation as pharmaceutical products should be available in useable shapes to ensure their safety records. Further, high incidences of chronic diseases and increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals has led the adoption of healthcare distribution services across the forecast period. As per the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturing Association (PhRMA) about half of the world’s R&D in pharmaceuticals of about $75 billion are conducted in the U.S. As per the source, the biopharmaceuticals account for $1.3 trillion in economic output that represent 4% of the total U.S. economy. This total economic impact includes $558 billion in revenue from biopharmaceuticals business. However, pricing pressures impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

McKesson Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C.

Curascript Specialty Distribution

FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Medline Industries

Attain Med, Inc.

Dakota Drug

The “Global Healthcare Distribution Services Market” is a specialized and indepth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by game type, application, end user, and geography. The global Healthcare Distribution Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Healthcare Distribution Services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Healthcare Distribution Services market is segmented on the basis of device type, class of device, and service. Based on device type, the market is classified as in-vitro diagnostic medical devices, drug delivery devices, patient monitoring devices, minimally invasive surgical instruments, therapeutic patient assistive devices, and others. Based on class of device, the market is segmented into class I, class II, and class III. On the basis of service, the Healthcare Distribution Services market is classified as prototype development, finished device manufacturing, assembly & packaging, testing & regulatory support services, molding & casting, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Healthcare Distribution Services market based on product, source and application. It also provides market size and forecast for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare Distribution Services Market Size

2.2 Healthcare Distribution Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare Distribution Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Healthcare Distribution Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare Distribution Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Distribution Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Healthcare Distribution Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Healthcare Distribution Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Healthcare Distribution Services Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Healthcare Distribution Services Breakdown Data by End User

